Ukraine receives third Patriot air defense system from Germany

Patriot air defense system (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine has received the third Patriot air defense complex from Germany, announced German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger on X.

Jaeger stated that it would strengthen the protection of the country's population and infrastructure against aircraft, drones, and missiles.

"The Ukrainian crew of the system completed relevant training in Germany over the past months," the diplomat wrote.

On June 11, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he would transfer the third Patriot to the Defense Forces "in the coming weeks and months."

The following day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Ukraine would receive 100 additional missiles for Patriot systems as part of the German initiative to strengthen the country's air defense.

