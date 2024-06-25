Ukraine recovers 90 military personnel from Russian captivity – photos, videos

59 defenders of Mariupol among those returned, according to Coordination Headquarters

Exchange of prisoners (Photo: Office of the President)

On June 25, as part of a prisoner exchange, Ukraine successfully recovered 90 military personnel from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Warriors of the National Guard, the Navy, the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Border Guard Service. Those who defended Mariupol. Those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Those who were on the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine remembers all those in Russian captivity and continues to work for the release of everyone.

The president thanked the team involved in the exchanges and all international partners who assisted in the liberation of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War specified that among those who returned home were 32 National Guard soldiers, 18 border guards, 17 Navy personnel, 15 Armed Forces fighters, and eight Territorial Defense fighters.

Specifically, 59 defenders of Mariupol were returned, including 52 fighters from the Azovstal plant. Additionally, five National Guard soldiers who guarded the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant were freed from Russian captivity.

Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Office of the President

Office of the President

Office of the President

Office of the President

Read also: US State Department: Designating Russia as terror sponsor may have downsides