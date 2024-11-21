Ukraine rejects land-for-peace deals, Foreign Minister Sybiha says

Ukraine's top diplomat Andrii Sybiha noted that "rewarding Russia with territorial gains" will not restore peace, but instead provoke further aggression

Ukraine will not accept any peace proposals involving territorial concessions or compromises on its sovereignty, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during a Helsinki Commission hearing in the U.S. Congress, according to Voice of America.

"Ukraine will not accept any proposals that involve a compromise on our sovereignty or territorial integrity. We will not accept any initiatives developed without our participation... We will not accept land-for-peace deals," the diplomat stated.

He warned that such deals would leave millions of Ukrainians under occupation, leading to genocide, torture, and oppression.

Sybiha added that rewarding Russia with territorial gains would not restore peace but instead embolden further aggression.

"This is appeasement, not peace. Appeasement has never worked in the past, and it will not work now," he said.

Regarding Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine, Sybiha described it as a form of "blackmail," further complicating international peace efforts.

The statement comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to focus on resolving the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

His nominee for national security advisor, Mike Waltz, has indicated plans to push both nations toward negotiations.

However, details of Trump’s strategy remain unclear, with reports suggesting potential compromises that Ukraine opposes.