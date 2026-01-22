Ukraine releases three of its citizens illegally detained in Venezuela
Three Ukrainians illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. This was reported in the social network X reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.
"Three Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. They are now safe and on their way to reunite with their families," he said.
Sibiga emphasized that the citizens were released "thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian diplomats and the support of the United States and European partners."
The minister did not specify on what grounds the Ukrainians were held in Venezuela.
Pros data according to the Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, as of January 19, 2026, 777 political prisoners were held in the country: 678 men and 99 women. Many of them were arrested during protests against the re-election of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in 2024.
- In January 2025, Maduro, who was then preparing for his third inauguration, announced detention of Ukrainians they were accused of preparing a terrorist attack.
- on January 8, 2026, Venezuelan deputy and leader of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez announced on state television that the Venezuelan government plans to dismiss "a significant number" of local and foreign prisoners after the US seized Maduro.
- on January 9, it became known that the crew of the "shadow" oil tanker detained by the United States was flying the Russian flag, there are Ukrainians.
- on January 11, US President Donald Trump reportedthe report said that Venezuela has already begun a large-scale release of political prisoners.
