Ukraine releases three of its citizens illegally detained in Venezuela

Released Ukrainians illegally detained in Venezuela are on their way to their families

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Three Ukrainians illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. This was reported in the social network X reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

"Three Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. They are now safe and on their way to reunite with their families," he said.

Sibiga emphasized that the citizens were released "thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian diplomats and the support of the United States and European partners."

The minister did not specify on what grounds the Ukrainians were held in Venezuela.

Pros data according to the Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, as of January 19, 2026, 777 political prisoners were held in the country: 678 men and 99 women. Many of them were arrested during protests against the re-election of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in 2024.