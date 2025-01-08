Maduro reports detention of Ukrainians among foreigners accused of preparing terrorist attack

Maduro is preparing for his third inauguration, which is scheduled for January 10, 2025, after being declared the winner of the July 28, 2024 election.

Nicolás Maduro (Photo: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced the arrest of seven foreign nationals, including Ukrainians, accused of planning terrorist acts ahead of his inauguration, EFE news agency reports.

Maduro claimed that on January 7, Venezuelan security forces arrested seven foreign mercenaries, including two U.S. citizens, two Colombians, and three Ukrainians. They are accused of planning terrorist acts aimed at disrupting his inauguration.

"Today we have arrested seven foreign mercenaries, including two key individuals from the United States," Maduro stated.

The Venezuelan authorities allege that a total of 125 mercenaries have been arrested, who were purportedly planning to attack the vice president and minister Delcy Rodríguez, as well as carry out assaults on the country's infrastructure, government institutions, and leaders of the Bolivarian revolution.

Maduro is preparing for his third inauguration, scheduled for January 10, 2025, following his controversial victory in the July 28, 2024, elections. The opposition has accused the government of election fraud and maintains that the true winner is their leader, Edmundo González Urrutia.