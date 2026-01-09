Stefanishyna confirmed that Ukrainian citizens on the tanker detained by the Americans

Photo of the operation to seize Bella 1 (the ship in the background): US EUROPEAN COMMAND/EPA

The crew of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) detained by the United States includes Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanishyna, reports Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We are in constant contact with the American authorities and have already informed the State Department of the need to ensure consular access to our citizens," the official said.

According to Stefanishyna, the diplomatic mission is keeping the situation under control and "taking all necessary measures" to establish contact with Ukrainian citizens.

The ambassador also said that there were 17 Ukrainian citizens among the crew members, Suspilne adds.

"Procedural actions [against the sailors] will be taken after the vessel arrives at the port of destination. Due to difficult weather conditions, the port and date of arrival have not yet been determined," the official told.

At the same time, she said that there were no Ukrainian passport holders on board the second tanker, M-Sophia, which was also detained by the United States.

Earlier, on the day the vessels were detained on January 7, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the crew members of Bella 1 are also subject to prosecution.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Maria Zakharova, claims that the US president Donald Trump allegedly decided to release two Russian citizens from the ship.