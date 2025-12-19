Repatriation of bodies (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

on December 19, repatriation activities took place. 1,003 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine. About this reported Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Law enforcement agencies will conduct the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies. A representative of the Russian negotiating team and an aide to the dictator Vladimir Medynsky said that Ukraine had handed over 26 bodies of Russian occupants in response.

The repatriation activities were carried out thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Human Rights Council Commissioner, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector.

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the return of the bodies.

Before that, Ukraine returned the bodies of fallen defenders from Russia in September – 1000 dead.

Return of the bodies of the dead (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

