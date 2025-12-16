45 citizens who were held in Russian detention centers for foreigners were returned to Ukraine

Meeting (Photo: Ombudsman's Office)

More than four dozen Ukrainian citizens have returned home, including those who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in Russia. About reported Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets following a meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova.

On Tuesday, December 16, Lubinets met with Moskalkova and the heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross missions in Ukraine and Russia.

Key results:

→ delivered 2000 parcels of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as letters from their families;

→ agreements were reached on verification of persons missing under special circumstances and the lists were handed over;

→ they handed over the lists of a separate category of citizens: seriously wounded and seriously ill;

→ separately discussed the issue of returning illegally detained civilian Ukrainians and handed over the lists;

→ discussed the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in Russia and handed over the list;

→ discussed a number of other humanitarian issues.

The parties also conducted a procedure for mutual family reunification. Fifteen Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, most of them with limited mobility.

Lubinets clarified that they had secured the return of a 56-year-old woman who had suffered a stroke. Since 2022, she has been forced to stay in Russia. Her daughter asked for help in leaving. Today, the mother and daughter will see each other for the first time in almost four years.

"In addition, another 45 Ukrainian citizens were returned to their homeland – these are people who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation," Lubinets wrote.

Photo: Office of the Ombudsman

December 13 Zelenskyy announced the return of five Ukrainians from Lukashenko's prisons. Budanov personally met political prisoners. The youngest of them is 25 years old.

That day, from Belarus to Ukraine, 114 civilians arrived citizens. The president said that Minsk did not want to send them to European countries.