Zelensky confirms that Lukashenko did not want to take political prisoners to Europe: details

Belarus offered to bring political prisoners to Ukraine rather than to EU countries, and Zelensky agreed

A meeting of political prisoners (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on December 14, he revealed the details of the transfer of 114 civilian political prisoners to Ukraine from Belarus. He confirmed that Minsk did not want to send them to European countries.

According to him, Ukraine and Belarus communicated at the intelligence level. Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov told the president that the dictator's regime Alexander Lukashenko is ready to hand over political prisoners.

"Belarusians are ready to hand over political prisoners. They don't want to hand them over through a particular EU country, but if I support them, they are ready to hand them over through Ukraine. I said, of course, we are ready to support them," the president said.

He emphasized that the process of returning political prisoners is important. There were both Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens there, and Ukraine decided to take them all.

Before that, the office of the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svitlana Tikhanovska claimed that Lukashenka allegedly changed the route of the political prisoners' departure at the last minute – they were to go to Lithuania, not Ukraine.