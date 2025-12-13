Zelensky announces the return of five Ukrainians from Lukashenko's prisons

Self-proclaimed dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has released 123 political prisoners. Among them are five Ukrainians

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Photo: OP

The head of the DIU Kirill Budanov reported on the details of the preparation of a special measure to release civilians held in Belarus. About this reported president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, about a hundred people, including five Ukrainians, are now returning to freedom," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine provides all the necessary assistance to its American partners. Special services of Ukraine's European neighbors are also involved in the liberation process, if necessary.

The Head of State instructed the DIU and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters to intensify their work on the Russian direction as much as possible so that the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war could take place before the new year.

At the same time, according to the Belarusian project Nextaon December 13, Lukashenka pardoned 123 prisoners. Among them are Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialacki.

Instead, as Belarusian official agencies reported on the morning of December 13, the United States sanctions were lifted with Belaruskali. This was stated by US Special Representative for Belarus John Cole at a meeting with journalists after talks with Lukashenka.

on December 12, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks in Minsk with US Special Envoy John Cole, who is dealing with the release of Belarusian political prisoners.

on November 22, the self-proclaimed dictator of Belarus also pardoned 31 Ukrainians held in prisons in the country.