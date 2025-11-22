Lukashenko allegedly pardoned 31 Ukrainians and is handing them over to Ukraine

Liberated Ukrainians are being taken home (Photo: t.me/Koord_shtab)

Self-proclaimed dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has allegedly pardoned 31 Ukrainians who were held in prisons in the country. This was stated by his spokeswoman Natalia Eismont on November 22.

According to her, the decision was made in furtherance of the agreements allegedly reached earlier between Lukashenko and the US president Donald Trump to "resolve the armed conflict" in Ukraine. Moreover, there was a similar "request from the Ukrainian side," according to the Belarusian dictator.

Lukashenka himself was allegedly guided by the "principles of mercy and humanism" and pardoning Ukrainian citizens was a "gesture of goodwill" on the part of the Belarusian dictator.

These are Ukrainians who, according to Belarus, committed crimes in the country. But Eismont did not say what they were convicted of.

The transfer to Ukraine is allegedly taking place right now, on the afternoon of November 22. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on this information.