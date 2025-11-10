Foreign Ministry announces the number of Ukrainians in Belarus: unofficial figures are more than 30 times higher than consular ones

Unofficially, there are about 215,000 Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, and only 6,925 people are registered with the consulate

According to unofficial information, there are more than two hundred thousand Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, but about 7,000 people are registered with the consulate. This, in response to a request from LIGA.net, was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency said that currently, according to unofficial data, there are about 215,000 Ukrainian citizens in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that there are 6925 Ukrainian passport holders registered with the consulate in the country (a difference of more than 30 times with unofficial figures – Ed.).

The agency also pointed out that, according to the State Border Committee of Belarus, 65,429 Ukrainian citizens entered the country from January 1 to August 1, 2025 (for the whole of last year, this number was 134,561).

In 2025, we are talking about the following ways to enter the Republic of Belarus:

→ 52,543 Ukrainian citizens entered in transit through Poland;

→ via Lithuania 12 004;

→ via Latvia – 847;

→ directly from the territory of Ukraine – 35.

Also, from the beginning of the year to September 15, $110,000 was transferred to the Ukrainian budget for the embassy's consular activities in Belarus, the Foreign Ministry noted.