The SBGS responded to the Belarusian troops being brought to combat readiness: No activity near the border

A spokesperson for the border guard agency noted that this is not the first inspection of combat readiness in Belarus

Despite the fact that Belarus has announced that it has put its troops on full alert, Minsk is not conducting any activities near the Ukrainian border and is not moving troops to it. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

The official noted that this is not the first inspection of combat readiness in Belarus, adding that this process is actually ongoing.

"And Belarus will continue to escalate the situation by checking the combat readiness of the entire army, or by checking some individual components. There will also be joint exercises, that have recently ended with Russia," Demchenko said.

He noted that it is necessary to soberly assess what is happening in Belarus and prepare for the development of any actions. The spokesperson reminded that in 2022 Belarus opened its border to Russian troops, who carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"So, first of all, I'd like to reassure: there hasn't been any activity near our border before, and, in fact, as of today, there is no activity in Belarus. At the same time, of course, this area is still a threat to us," the official explained.

He also emphasized that Belarus is not taking any actions to move equipment and personnel toward the Ukrainian border.

"Since 2022, for example, Belarus has been keeping some of its units near the territory of Ukraine, indicating that they [Belarusians] are strengthening this area because they expect some kind of threat from Ukraine. Fortunately, Belarus is not taking any other actions towards our border," the spokesman explained.

At the same time, Demchenko reiterated that this direction remains a threat to Ukraine: "And we will do everything to strengthen both the border and our borderland so that we can counter any threat, if it comes from the territory of Belarus."