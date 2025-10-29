GUR: Russia may deploy Oreshnik in Belarus by the end of 2025 – location named

Russian weapons deployment in Belarus could pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe, intelligence officials say

The RS-26 "Rubizh" missile, an experimental version of which is the "Oreshnik" (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Moscow and Minsk have an agreement to deploy Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile systems in Belarus, which is expected to happen by the end of 2025. More on this upon request LIGA.net the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported.

"At present, Russia and Belarus have reached an agreement on the deployment of mobile ground-based missile systems with the Oreshnik IRBM in Belarus. According to preliminary data, these complexes will be deployed in the Mogilev region of the Republic of Belarus by the end of 2025," the document says.

According to the HUR, the deployment of these weapons in Belarus could increase the level of military threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe, as the design characteristics of the Oreshnik allow Russians to hit targets not only on the entire Ukrainian territory but also on most of the continent.

Earlier, on October 28, the spokeswoman for the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko Natalia Eismont confirmed to Russian propagandists the plans to put Oreshnik on combat duty in December 2025.

The Mogilev region is located in the east of Belarus, bordering Russia. The distance from its administrative boundary to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border at various points is approximately 110-140 kilometers in a straight line. Lithuania, the nearest NATO and EU country, is about 200 kilometers.