Russia launches Burevestnik missile from Novaya Zemlya archipelago – Norwegian intelligence
Last week, Russia tested a long-range nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, from the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Norwegian military intelligence.
On Sunday, the Russians announced a successful test of a 9M730 Burevestnik missile (NATO calls it SSC-X-9 Skyfall), a nuclear weapon that, according to the aggressor state, is capable of penetrating any defense shield, but did not say where the launch took place.
"We can confirm that Russia has conducted a new test launch of the long-range Skyfall cruise missile in Novaya Zemlya," Vice Admiral Niels Andreas Stensenes, head of Norway's intelligence service, told reporters in a statement sent to.
The Novaya Zemlya archipelago is located in the Arctic Ocean between the Barents and Kara Seas and belongs to Russia. The climate is harsh Arctic, with long, cold winters and short summers. Novaya Zemlya is known as a former Soviet nuclear test site, where the Tsar Bomba was detonated in 1961. The population of the archipelago is small, mostly military and scientists.
- On October 26, the Russian General Staff informed Putin that on October 21, Russia tested a Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile that allegedly flew 14,000 km in 15 hours.
- Trump reacted by saying that Russia should end its war against Ukraine instead of testing long-range missiles.
Comments (0)