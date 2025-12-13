The youngest is 25. Budanov met those released from Belarusian captivity – photos

Kirill Budanov met with the released from prison Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova (Photo: Coordination Headquarters)

Today, Belarus has handed over 114 civilians held in the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Ukraine. There are Ukrainians among them. About this reports Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Belarus handed over 114 people released from Lukashenko's prisons to Ukraine (Photo: Coordination Headquarters)

The youngest released Ukrainian is 25 years old, according to the Coordination Center. His wife was returned during the previous release.

"He and other Ukrainians are civilians who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for the Ukrainian special services," the statement said.

Belarusians who were imprisoned for political reasons and serving long sentences were also transferred to Ukraine. Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures, including Maria Aleksandrova, Viktar Babarika, journalist Maryna Zolotova and others.

The released citizens of Belarus will be transported to Poland and Lithuania after receiving the necessary medical care and at their request.

The Coordination Center also emphasized that the current civilian return effort is an example of successful cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.