Ukraine-Russia talks may take place in Istanbul this week – source

Ukraine has offered Russia a meeting this week, but the exact dates are unknown

Preliminary talks in Stambul (Photo: EPA/ERDEM SAHIN)

Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul may take place on July 23-24, , diplomatic sources told Independent Türkçe. In a comment to LIGA.net , a government source confirmed that these dates were considered.

The Turkish side's interlocutors did not disclose the place, time, or composition of the delegations. According to them, these will be technical talks on a limited range of issues. Particular attention may be paid to humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, infrastructure security and border protection measures.

The source of LIGA.net confirmed that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting this week. However, the exact date has not yet been agreed upon.

"It could be this week... But the exact date is not yet clear. We were considering Tuesday-Wednesday, but there may be another timing," he said .