Ukraine-Russia talks may take place in Istanbul this week – source
Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul may take place on July 23-24, , diplomatic sources told Independent Türkçe. In a comment to LIGA.net , a government source confirmed that these dates were considered.
The Turkish side's interlocutors did not disclose the place, time, or composition of the delegations. According to them, these will be technical talks on a limited range of issues. Particular attention may be paid to humanitarian aid, prisoner exchange, infrastructure security and border protection measures.
The source of LIGA.net confirmed that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side to hold a meeting this week. However, the exact date has not yet been agreed upon.
"It could be this week... But the exact date is not yet clear. We were considering Tuesday-Wednesday, but there may be another timing," he said .
- on July 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Umerov had offered the Russian side to meet for a new round of talks this week. The president himself insists on a meeting between the leaders..
- Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Russia is ready for new talks and is allegedly waiting for Ukraine's response. In addition, Turkey sees no problems with a meeting at the level of leaders with the participation of the US and Turkish presidents.
