Zelenskyy: Umerov proposes to meet with Russian side next week
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has proposed a new negotiation meeting with Russia next week. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"The negotiation dynamics must be increased. We must do everything to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side should stop hiding from decisions," he said .
Discussions with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges are also underway. Ukraine is fulfilling previous agreements and preparing another exchange, the President said.
He emphasized that a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to stop the killings and ensure lasting peace.
"Ukraine is ready for such a meeting," Zelensky emphasized.
- on July 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Russia is ready for new talks and is waiting for Ukraine's response. In addition, Turkey sees no problem with a meeting at the level of leaders with the participation of the US and Turkish presidents.
- Zelenskyy responded to this statement by emphasizing that is ready for dialogue in any format at the level of leaders.
- July 15 Trump gave Putin 50 days to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, otherwise, he promised to impose tariffs of about 100%.
- July 18 Erdogan spoke with Putin and told him that it is important to start a third round of peace talks. Turkey is ready to continue hosting talks in Istanbul.
