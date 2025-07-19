Zelenskyy: Umerov proposes to meet with Russian side next week

The President emphasized that Ukraine was ready for a new stage of negotiations with Russia at the level of leaders

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has proposed a new negotiation meeting with Russia next week. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The negotiation dynamics must be increased. We must do everything to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side should stop hiding from decisions," he said .

Discussions with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges are also underway. Ukraine is fulfilling previous agreements and preparing another exchange, the President said.

He emphasized that a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to stop the killings and ensure lasting peace.

"Ukraine is ready for such a meeting," Zelensky emphasized.