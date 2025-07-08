Moscow will not be able to disrupt mobilisation with attacks on the TCC, the necessary data has already been digitised

Due to the Russian strikes on military enlistment offices, active military personnel, veterans and their families may suffer, as some of their documents remain in paper, Sarantsev said

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The occupiers' attacks on the buildings of the territorial complectation centers (TCC) will not disrupt mobilization, as the data of persons liable for military service has been digitized. This was reported for LIGA.net article by Vitaliy Sarantsev, Head of the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and four soldiers serving in the TCCs in different cities of Ukraine.

"Of course, certain adjustments will be made to the work of the TCCs to ensure the maximum protection of the life and health of both employees and visitors. But the mobilization process in Ukraine will not stop. It has been going on and will continue," Sarantsev said .

Four military TCCs in different cities confirmed LIGA.net that no fundamental changes in their work have occurred due to Russian attacks.

One of them said: "The enemy will not be able to disrupt the mobilization. We are working as usual".

Another military officer believes that there will be one more wave of hatred for the TCC, as Moscow will use such strikes to cover up attacks on civilians.

However, the organizational part of the mobilization will not suffer much, as the data of persons liable for military service has been digitized, the interlocutors emphasized. LIGA.net from the TCC and a spokesman for the Land Forces.

At the same time, Sarantsev added, there may be problems with the provision of benefits and social services to active military personnel, veterans and their families, as some of their personal files are kept in archives in paper form.