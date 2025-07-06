Russia struck a military recruitment center in Kremenchuk with a drone
Russia attacked the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, with a drone. This was reported by the Ground Forces.
As a result of the attack, enemy drones hit the building of the Kremenchuk district territorial center for recruitment and social support, as well as a residential building nearby.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties among servicemen and employees of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. Specialized services are working at the impact sites.
Earlier, the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that a fire had broken out on the territory of a private residence as a result of an enemy attack on the Kremenchuk district.On June 30, the Russians targeted the area near the building of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support in Kryvyi Rih. Three people were injured.On July 3, the Russians struck Poltava, resulting in deaths and injuries. There was also a fire in the building of the Poltava Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.