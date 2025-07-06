Russia struck a military recruitment center in Kremenchuk with a drone

On July 6, Russian forces launched drone strikes on the city of Kremenchuk.

Drone (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russia attacked the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, with a drone. This was reported by the Ground Forces.

As a result of the attack, enemy drones hit the building of the Kremenchuk district territorial center for recruitment and social support, as well as a residential building nearby.