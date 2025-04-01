Ukraine shares evidence of Russia violating energy truce with US – Zelenskyy

According to the president, Russia is stalling the diplomatic process with strikes and other "small details"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine has provided the United States with information on Russia's violations of the truce and attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"Today again there was a strike in Kherson, a Russian drone targeted an energy facility and equipment – entirely deliberately and purposefully – part of the city was left without electricity," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine insists that every Russian violation must be documented and met with a response from its partners.

He also emphasized that such "small details" contribute to "major delays" in the diplomatic process caused by the Kremlin.

"The unconditional cessation of strikes proposed by the United States is not being implemented solely because of Russia's position," Zelenskyy stated.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Moscow had also provided the U.S. with information alleging that Ukrainian forces violated the moratorium on attacks against energy facilities. According to him, this data was given to Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and was also sent to the UN and OSCE.



