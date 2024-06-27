Ukraine signs security agreements with EU, Estonia, and Lithuania

This happened on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels on June 27

On June 27, Ukraine and the European Union signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit, according to DW.

The agreement was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.

"The EU's security commitments include predictable, long-term and sustainable support in the field of Ukraine's security and defense, including through Common Security and Defense Policy missions, as well as broader security commitments," the text of the agreement obtained by the publication reads.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced three security agreements to be signed on June 27, one of which is with the EU. According to The Guardian, the remaining agreements were concluded with Estonia and Lithuania.

