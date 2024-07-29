Ukraine strikes Russian power substations near Kursk – General Staff

Illustrative photo: General Staff

Defense forces have launched another strike on important enemy targets in Russian territory, specifically hitting power substations in the Kursk Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

The military reported that several traction power substations of the Russian invaders in the Kursk Oblast were hit: there is information about enemy air defense systems operating in the area and explosions near at least four substations.

As a result, power outages are being recorded in the Ponyrovsky, Kursky, and Solntsevsky districts of the Kursk Oblast, the General Staff noted.

The strikes were carried out by forces and means of the Center of Special Operations A of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff emphasized that Russian industry working for the war is a legitimate target for Ukrainian troops, and the indicated facilities, among other things, ensure the functioning of Russian railways that transport weapons and military equipment to support the occupiers.

On the evening of July 28, Russian social media channels reported explosions in the Kursk Oblast, and governor Alexei Smirnov claimed a drone attack. He wrote that Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down 19 drones, and then another 12 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs.

