Ukraine targets only Russian military sites, not energy facilities – General Staff

Russia violates moratorium: just in the past day, its strikes damaged energy facilities in Kherson and Poltava Oblast

Ukrainian energy worker (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine's defense forces strictly adhere to agreements with partners to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Firepower is used exclusively against military targets of the Russian occupation army," the military wrote.

At the same time, the General Staff pointed out that Russia is violating the moratorium, citing recent strikes that damaged energy facilities in Kherson and Poltava Oblast.

"Daily information manipulations and disinformation spread by Russia's military agency aim to discredit Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and its partners. Russia's strategy of prolonging the war remains unchanged," the military stated, adding that Ukraine expects a response from its allies.

Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a 30-day halt on attacks against energy facilities, brokered by the U.S. The Kremlin claims the moratorium took effect on March 18, even though Russia launched at least eight strikes on Ukrainian energy sites that same day.

On Friday, March 28, Russia's defense ministry released a video of a fire at the Sudzha gas metering station in the Kursk Oblast, accusing Ukraine of shelling the facility. Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation denied the allegations, insisting it was Russia's own doing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow reserves the right to ignore the moratorium on energy site attacks, claiming Kyiv is violating it.