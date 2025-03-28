Russia strikes Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast again, blames Ukraine – video
Russia has once again attacked the Sudzha gas measuring station in Kursk Oblast, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.
"Russia has again targeted the Sudzha gas transmission system (gas measuring station) in Kursk Oblast, which they do not control," Kovalenko wrote.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, accused Ukraine of launching a "double strike using HIMARS rockets," claiming the energy facility was "virtually destroyed."
This echoes a March 21 incident when Russia alleged Ukrainian strikes on Sudzha, a claim Ukraine’s General Staff also denied.
Fighting near Sudzha in August 2024 drove up European gas prices, and satellite imagery later confirmed damage to the facility.
On March 13, reports indicated Russia had nearly leveled the nearby town of Sudzha during its Kursk offensive.