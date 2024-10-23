Ukraine to liquidate Central Medical-Social Expert Commission by end of week

The minister stated that the authorities have been preparing for this

The Central Medical-Social Expert Commission will be liquidated by the end of the current week, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko has announced, according to news agency Ukrinform.

"By the end of this week, we will issue a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to liquidate the central MSEC. We have been preparing for this by strengthening the material and technical base of the subordinate institute in the city of Dnipro. We saw that the central MSEC was only conducting visual examinations, and then people were referred to clinical bases in Dnipro and Vinnytsia," the minister said during a briefing.

On October 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to address the situation with the MSECs and the abuse of power by officials in obtaining disability status. As a result of the meeting, Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering the liquidation of the MSEC system by December 31.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported that in 2024, 64 officials of the MSEC were charged with criminal offenses, and nine more individuals were convicted.

General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin resigned amid the scandal involving the distribution of disability statuses within the MSEC.