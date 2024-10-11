Ukraine to provide Vatican with list of Ukrainian journalists imprisoned by Russia

This follows the October 10 news of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was held in Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine will hand over a list of Ukrainian journalists currently imprisoned by Russia to the Vatican, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in an evening address.

"We agreed that Ukraine will provide a list of journalists who are currently held captive in Russia. We discussed in detail the return of civilians, the return of deported children. We hope for support," he said, adding that on October 10, it became known that Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna had died in Russian captivity.

Zelenskyy also invited the Vatican to participate in a meeting in Canada regarding the peace plan's humanitarian issues.

Earlier, Ukrainian journalists and media professionals called on international organizations to take decisive and urgent action in response to Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity.