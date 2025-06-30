Ukraine to receive $500 million from the IMF
Ukraine will receive $500 million from the International Monetary Fund in the near future, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
According to him, the IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
This will be the ninth tranche that Ukraine receives under this program. The state will use these funds to cover priority budget expenditures, Shmygal noted.
In total, Ukraine received over $10 billion through the EFF.
- The previous, eighth tranche, was received into the state budget on March 31. At that time, the IMF sent $400 million to Ukraine.
- The four-year EFF program was approved in March 2023, and in total, Ukraine will receive $15.5 billion under it.