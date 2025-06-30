Ukraine to receive $500 million from the IMF

The funds will be used to cover priority budget expenditures, the head of government said

Illustrative photo: IMF

Ukraine will receive $500 million from the International Monetary Fund in the near future, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

According to him, the IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

This will be the ninth tranche that Ukraine receives under this program. The state will use these funds to cover priority budget expenditures, Shmygal noted.

In total, Ukraine received over $10 billion through the EFF.