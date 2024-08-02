Ukraine to receive Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky corvette from Turkiye in 2027

It was built in Turkiye for the needs of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Turkey will hand over the warship Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky to Kyiv already in the first quarter of 2027, said the general director of the Turkish shipbuilding company STM Ozgur Gülerüz, Kırım Haber Ajans reports.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The first voyage of the ship is planned for 2026, and already in the first quarter of 2027, the corvette will be handed over to Ukraine.

Gülerüz stated that Ukraine and Turkiye started implementing the project back in 2020 after negotiations between the delegations, and later the countries signed an agreement on the development of the defense industry.

"I would like to express that we always stand by Ukraine, which is going through a difficult period as a country, and that we will continue our efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian fleet," he added.

The day before, the second Ukrainian corvette of the ADA class Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, built in Turkiye for the needs of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was launched in Istanbul.

On October 2, 2022, the first ADA-class corvette for the Armed Forces Navy, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, was launched in Turkiye.

On August 18, 2023, a ceremony was held in Turkiye to lay down the second ADA-type ship for the needs of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On March 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the corvette the name of Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky.