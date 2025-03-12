Ukraine turns tide in Jeddah negotiations, as details emerge from Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

Negotiations between the Ukraine and US delegations lasted for more than eight hours, almost continuously

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia (Photo: facebook.com/heorhiitykhyi)

Ukraine turned the tables at negotiations in Saudi Arabia, completely taking strategic diplomatic control and altering the course of discussions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi declared on Tuesday, shedding light on the talks’ nuances.

"It’s [satisfying] to watch Russian info-space chaos[...]after seeing Ukraine just grab full diplomatic initiative and change the game," he stated.

First, Tykhyi highlighted the talks’ duration: over eight hours, with work continuing through a lunch break.

"On stamina’s impact, I’ll say this: Historians underestimate exhaustion’s role in historic decisions … In short, the winner is whoever can gut out the last mile on sheer will and grit, while keeping emotions in check. That was our key prep task in the days before, and I think we nailed it overall," he said.

Second, he pointed to the emotional and informational backdrop shaping the "compromise space" and influencing positions.

Tykhyi noted the media buzz with unnamed and "informed" sources, making Ukrainian media presence at the talks vital.

"Thanks to them, you got fresh updates, and we could speak directly to Ukrainians, not just through global headliens. Despite minor hiccups — those in the know get it — we pulled it off," he said.

Third, Tykhyi stressed the negotiators’ personal roles. Teams blended diplomatic and military figures, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pivotal in finalizing the joint statement.

"He steered the delegation with ironclad defense of core stances and wise flexibility elsewhere, clinching a positive outcome," Tykhyi noted.

The Jeddah talks on March 11 saw the U.S. and Ukraine agree to a 30-day ceasefire, effective once Russia consents, Zelenskyy said.

The U.S. also lifted its intelligence-sharing pause and resumed aid.

Donald Trump praised the result, hinting at re-inviting Zelenskyy to the White House and announcing a planned call with Vladimir Putin.