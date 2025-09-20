Ukraine will create assault troops – Zelensky

President announced the creation of assault troops within two weeks

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will legally have assault troops within two weeks. He said this during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.

The Head of State noted that the assault battalions and regiments that appeared in 2025 showed "good results."

"The Russians have decided to do the same as we are. We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made," Zelensky said.

According to him, preparations are underway to announce this decision.

"I think it will take about a week to ten days for everything to work. Modern assault troops with a drone component, with everything else. Of course, they are working together today, the assault regiments with the drone component are performing strong tasks," the president said.