Ukraine will create assault troops – Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will legally have assault troops within two weeks. He said this during a meeting with journalists, transmits Public.
The Head of State noted that the assault battalions and regiments that appeared in 2025 showed "good results."
"The Russians have decided to do the same as we are. We will now create separate assault troops, this decision has been made," Zelensky said.
According to him, preparations are underway to announce this decision.
"I think it will take about a week to ten days for everything to work. Modern assault troops with a drone component, with everything else. Of course, they are working together today, the assault regiments with the drone component are performing strong tasks," the president said.
- on August 18, Syrsky reported that new command of the assault troops the Ukrainian Armed Forces was headed by Hero of Ukraine Manko. Prior to this appointment, he commanded the 33rd Assault Regiment.
- The head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assault troops said LIGA.netthat the assault and airborne troops different tasksthe company's operations are focused on training and tactics.
