Ukraine will find opportunities and weapons for strikes that will cause a blackout in Moscow – Chief of the General Staff

Lieutenant General Hnatov emphasized that any action of the Russians will definitely be countered and the enemy will not gain an advantage

Ukraine will find opportunities and weapons to make a blackout in Moscow in response to Russian shelling. This was stated by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov in an interview with Ukrinform.

He noted that any action of the enemy will be countered and will receive a symmetrical response.

"The president said everything absolutely right, and we will find opportunities, we will find weapons, and we will carry out these operations, they will definitely realize that they will not achieve an advantage in this way. Any action will definitely have a counteraction," the Chief of the General Staff emphasized .

According to Hnatov, Ukraine is "doing well with weapons," including long-range weapons. However, he acknowledged that there are problematic issues regarding the number needed for the Defense Forces to gain an advantage over the enemy.

Currently, the Russians have more combat aircraft, but this does not mean that the enemy can gain an advantage and win a full-scale war.

"It's exactly the same story with the rest of the samples. They have more missiles, for example, but we use them differently.".

The day before, on September 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would receive a proportional response to attempts to organize a winter blackout in Ukraine.

"If they threaten to blackout the capital of Ukraine, then the Kremlin should know that there will be a blackout in the capital of Russia," he said .