The blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant lasted more than three hours. Slavutych is still without power - Russia has launched more than 20 drones

In Slavutych, supermarkets have been turned into points of indestructibility and will be open around the clock. There is no electricity, but there is water and communication

Supermarkets in Slavutych have become points of invincibility (Photo: https://t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk)

The blackout at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant lasted more than three hours as a result of a Russian strike on a power substation in Slavutych. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

According to him, the new shelter, which protects the environment from the remains of the fourth power unit and radioactive debris and dust, was without power. It is also about the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which stores 80% of all spent fuel accumulated during the operation of the nuclear power plant, with a total weight of more than 3,250 tons.

The President believes that the enemy could not have been unaware of the consequences of its strike.

"The Russians could not but know that the attack on the facilities in Slavutych would have such consequences for Chornobyl. And it was a targeted strike in which they used more than 20 drones - according to preliminary estimates, Russian-Iranian "shaheds". Some of these drones were shot down, but the strike was organized by a wave of drones to complicate the defense of the facility," he said .

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, also arrived in Slavutych . Additional police officers from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are deployed in the city to ensure order.

The city remains without centralized power supply, but water supply has been restored. Urgent work is underway to connect the city to backup sources. Vital facilities are equipped with generators and continue to operate.

In Slavutych, there are five supermarkets that have been switched to a round-the-clock operation, which serve as indestructibility points. There are also 10 full-fledged indestructibility points with heat, tea, food and electricity.

By the morning of October 2, 10 SES tents will be set up with everything you need, as well as a Starlink connection for stable internet. Currently, two mobile teams from Kyivstar, Vodafone and Lifecell are engaged to ensure stable mobile communications,

"The quality of the networks is constantly monitored - there is connection in the city. Additionally, we held a meeting with local high-speed Internet providers. Thanks to generators at key nodes, the connection is stable and there is a backup," said Kalashnyk .