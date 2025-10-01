Consequences of the Slavutych strike: rolling blackouts in Chernihiv region, blackout at ChNPP

The situation in the power grid is mega-critical, electricity will be supplied according to the 3/6 schedule: three hours with electricity, six hours without

Chornobyl NPP (Photo: facebook.com/ChornobylNPP)

A schedule of hourly power outages has been introduced in Chernihiv region and Slavutych, Kyiv region, as a result of Russian shelling of power facilities in the evening of October 1. This was reported to by Chernihivoblenergo.

A massive strike hit important energy facilities around 4 p.m., causing a blackout. The power outage left 307,000 consumers in several districts of the region without electricity at once.

The power available in the grid is not enough to supply power to everyone at once, so hourly blackout schedules are being introduced starting at 20:00. Four stages will be involved at once.

"The principle by which it will be applied is three hours in six (three hours with light and six hours without light). Please note that the schedule includes a separate time for reconnection - during this period, the electricity will be turned off and on," the experts said .

This is a temporary solution for the period of restoration work at the damaged facilities, which will continue around the clock, but taking into account the security situation.

The Ministry of Energy reported that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Slavutych was blacked out due to shelling of the power facility. Experts are working to restore power supply.

"As a result of power surges, the New Safe Confinement, which is a key facility that isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and prevents the release of radioactive materials into the environment, was left without power supply," the agency said .

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, told that the situation is under government control. Social institutions, hospitals, and utility facilities in the region are switching to generators, and fuel is available. More buses will be launched in Chernihiv, traffic changes are possible.

The police are on extra duty in settlements without electricity. Water supply companies are using alternative sources to operate their equipment, and where there is not enough capacity, drinking water will be delivered.

Chaus also reminded that mobile operators in the region act in accordance with algorithms developed for such cases.

"The enemy is insidious. The situation as it is today - we did not rule out such a development. All services have switched to the format of work that has already been worked out," he emphasized .