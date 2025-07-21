Ukraine will open four embassies and 10 consulates by the end of the year

Ukraine is strengthening its diplomatic presence in Latin America, but the level will be lowered in Cuba

Andriy Sybega (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine plans to open four embassies in Latin America and more than 10 consulates, mainly in Europe, by the end of 2025. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybega.

Embassies will be opened in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, and Uruguay.

At the same time, according to the minister, Ukraine is reducing its diplomatic presence in Cuba.

"The freed-up resources will be directed towards strengthening Ukraine's presence in the Latin American region," he said.

Sybiga also announced plans to open more than 10 new consular offices. Specifically, new consulates will be established in Romania, Italy, Germany, Slovakia, and two each in France and Poland.

In addition, a Ukrainian consulate will open in Iraq.

The status of the Ukrainian consulates in Antalya and Gdansk is planned to be upgraded to that of general consulates.

The deadline for completing the tasks is the end of the year.