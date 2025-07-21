Zelenskyy has identified key priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy

The President met with the heads of Ukrainian embassies and named five key priorities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies and identified five priority areas of Ukrainian diplomacy. This was announced by the president. wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy considers weapons to be the first priority for Ukrainian diplomats.

"Right now, the key thing is drones, all types of drones. At the embassy level, we need to provide maximum support in the search for additional funding," he said.

The next task is to increase pressure on the aggressor country.

"Secondly, Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, specific responsibility for the war," he wrote.

Next, the president highlighted the direction of European integration and integration with the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Thirdly, integration with the EU and NATO, implementation of bilateral security agreements, and special attention to our special formats of cooperation with partners," he noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy considers it a priority to increase the momentum in negotiations to end the war.

"The return of prisoners of war, the return of children who were abducted by Russia, and the preparation for a meeting of leaders," he added.

In conclusion, the president reiterated the importance of maintaining the connection between Ukrainians and the state.

"Everything that is needed for our people abroad and can be provided, must be provided," he said.