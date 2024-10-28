Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade confirms use of American equipment in Kursk Oblast – video

Fighters of the 47th Mechanized Brigade published a video from the Kursk front, which demonstrated the interaction of an Abrams tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle

Abrams tanks (Photo: EPA)

The Ukrainian 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade has confirmed its operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, utilizing American equipment such as the Abrams tank and Bradley IFV, according to a Facebook post by the military unit.

"The 47th Mechanized Brigade is carrying out combat missions in Kursk Oblast! This is an absolutely new experience for the soldiers, full of challenges. Could anyone have imagined half a year ago that American equipment would be on enemy territory?" the post reads.

The soldiers of the 47th Brigade shared a video from the Kursk front, demonstrating the interaction between the Abrams tank and the Bradley IFV.

"The crews cleared the enemy's position, destroying the occupiers' cover with a TOW anti-tank missile and providing powerful fire support to our infantry," the press service added.

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded participants of the Kursk operation during a visit to Sumy Oblast.

On October 12, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that heavy fighting continues in Kursk Oblast, with the frontline situation changing frequently. He noted that no final conclusions should be drawn.

That same day, Zelenskyy stated that the Russians in Kursk Oblast were attempting to push back the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.