A military facility in the settlement of Kondratovka came under Ukrainian attack

Russian soldier (Photo: Russian media)

The Ukrainian Air Force demolished a Russian troop cluster in Kondratovka, Kursk Oblast, killing up to 30 soldiers and obliterating a military facility, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

Eliminating this piece of enemy military infrastructure hampers their ability to conduct operations against Ukrainian Defense Forces in Sumy and Kursk oblasts, the statement noted.

On February 3, 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force hit a Russian command post in the region, followed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s February 5 confirmation that such strikes utilized both Ukrainian and Western-supplied weapons.

On March 4, another successful strike targeted a military facility near Troitskoye in Kursk Oblast.