Ukraine's army anticipate mobile communications being shut down or the internet slowing down during attacks – Suspilne

The effectiveness of such counteraction to Russian drones depends on their type, the source from the General Staff noted

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggests the possibility of turning off the mobile network or significantly slowing down the mobile Internet during air raids. This was reported by an interlocutor in the General Staff, writes Public.

Although there are currently enough measures to prevent Russia from using the Ukrainian mobile network to navigate drones, this situation may change in the future, the media reports.

Read also there will be more "Shaheds". How Russian drone strikes have changed and how Ukraine can stop them

"There is a point in such measures [turning off the mobile network]. How much it is needed depends on the specific situation and conditions. Therefore, it may be advisable in some cases to reduce the speed of the mobile Internet to limit the operation of UAVs in FPV mode (First Person View, used for kamikaze drones – Ed.)," said the interlocutor from the General Staff.

However, he noted that it depends on the type of drone used by the invaders.

Thus, drones without cameras do not need high Internet speeds to transmit data, while drones with cameras need high-speed data transmission, so it makes sense to apply mobile data restrictions to them, the interlocutor added.