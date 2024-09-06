Ukraine's Defense Intelligence launches cyberattack on Russia's infrastructure: Lukoil among targets

The attack disabled the Internet access and digital television for more than 13,000 users in Russia's Ivanovo Oblast

DIU (Photo: OP)

On September 4, cyber experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (DIU) and the hacker group BO Team successfully disrupted Russian network infrastructure, a source in intelligence told LIGA.net.

According to the source, 18 servers were completely disabled, and the networks of the company Antena, which provides services to many state institutions and businesses supporting Russian aggression, were damaged.

Specifically, configurations on 598 network devices of the main provider and 389 devices of a sub-provider were erased. Additionally, client databases containing personal information were stolen.

This attack disrupted internet and digital television services for over 13,000 users in Ivanovo Oblast, including key organizations such as:

→ Special Service Polikor (executes defense orders);

→ REO GIBDD MO of the Russian Interior Ministry;

→ Heat Network Company;

→ GorGaz;

→ RYBNADZOR;

→ Rosinkas of the Bank of Russia;

→ United Russia;

→ Lukoil and others.

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor in GUR

On July 27, it was reported that following a DIU attack, several Russian banks ceased functioning, preventing residents from withdrawing cash from ATMs. The intelligence service also gained access to the databases of Russian financial institutions.

On July 30, DIU cyber experts completed one of the largest DDoS attacks in history on Russia's internet infrastructure, affecting critical resources and gaining access to a large volume of confidential data.

On August 17, it was revealed that Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, in collaboration with the hacker group BO Team, paralyzed the operations of a Russian enterprise involved in developing nuclear weapons.