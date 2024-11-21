Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov silent on reported Storm Shadow missile strike in Russia

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov did not directly answer the question, but noted that Ukraine will defend itself "with all the means available"

Rustem Umerov (Photo: EPA/Andriy Nesterenko)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov declined to confirm or deny reports that Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, he told CNN.

"We’ll not go into detail. But we are just sending that we are capable and able to respond," Umerov said.

The minister emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to defending itself "with all the means available."

The speculation stems from reports by Defense Express and Russian sources suggesting Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles to target a communications hub in Maryino, Kursk Oblast. Sky News later cited a source affirming the strike, while Bloomberg reported that the UK had approved such operations.

A UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson declined to comment.

These developments follow prior reports that U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS long-range missiles against Russian targets, although Washington has not officially confirmed this.

On November 20, The Times wrote that the United States allegedly gave Ukraine the green light to use British Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes against Russia.