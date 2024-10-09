Ukraine's DM: Mirage 2000 jets will be equipped to ensure we have the upper hand

Rustem Umerov expressed hope that Ukraine will soon have French Mirage 2000 aircraft in its arsenal

Rustem Umerov in France (Photo by Ministry of Defense)

The Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which France will deliver to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025, will be equipped to give Ukrainian pilots an advantage over the enemy, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a national telethon broadcast.

The defense chief mentioned his meeting with French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu. They discussed the delivery of Mirage 2000 aircraft, among other topics.

"We discussed which platforms will be delivered, upgrades, pilot training, infrastructure, and avionics. France will assist us in these areas. We also talked about what capabilities might follow the Mirage. We are grateful that we're staying on schedule, and hopefully, we will have them soon," the minister said.

When asked about the fighter jets' equipment, Umerov stated that Ukraine would gain a significant advantage over the enemy.

"The aircraft will be equipped to ensure we have the upper hand," the minister said.