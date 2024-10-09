French President Emmanuel Macron shared footage of the Anna of Kyiv Brigade's training in France, posting the video on his X account.

According to Macron, he committed to training the Ukrainian brigade. At present, 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training in the Grand Est region in eastern France.

The French president wrote that the Anna of Kyiv Brigade would be trained and equipped thanks to France's solidarity.

On September 25, following a meeting with Macron, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that France would train and equip the Ukrainian brigade.