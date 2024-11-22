Ukraine's DM seeks air defense systems to counter new Russian missiles

President Zelenskyy pledged to share all details about the new missile Russia used in its November 21 strike on Dnipro

Rustem Umerov (Photo by LIGA.net)

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is negotiating with Western countries to secure advanced air defense systems capable of protecting Ukraine from new Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners on new air defense systems – the kind of systems that can protect lives from new risks," Zelenskyy stated.

He added that further details about the new missile used by Russia in the Dnipro attack had been identified.

Zelenskyy promised to provide full information about this weapon to Ukrainian and international journalists, emphasizing that "the world must know the truth."