Ukraine's FM visits Hong Kong, urges closing Russian sanctions evasion routes

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA / Dumirtu Doru)

On July 25, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Hong Kong and called on local authorities to take measures to prevent Russia from using the region to circumvent sanctions, as was reported on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

The parties discussed creating new opportunities for trade and investment with Hong Kong in the context of Ukraine's reconstruction. Kuleba also urged the region to take steps to prevent Russia from evading sanctions.

The Foreign Minister said that these restrictive measures are necessary to weaken Russia's potential for waging war and killing people in Ukraine.

Kuleba stressed that Russian manipulations should not tarnish Hong Kong's reputation as a highly developed liberal economy.

