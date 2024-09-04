Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns

The application will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary meetings

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada received a resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk stated that Kuleba's resignation would be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

Two sources within the leadership of the Servant of the People faction told LIGA.net that the vote on Kuleba's dismissal is scheduled for Wednesday.

They also revealed that the appointment of Kuleba's successor is planned for Thursday. Currently, the leading candidate for the position is Andriy Sybiha, the first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

On Tuesday, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada announced that more than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers' staff would be changed, with a "major reshuffle of the government" expected this week.

That same day, LIGA.net reported that the Verkhovna Rada was set to dismiss the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, this week.