Ukraine's intel assures it will use North Korean prisoners to its advantage

Ukraine has prepared in advance to work with DPRK military personnel, and specialists familiar with North Korean specifics are now working with the prisoners

A captured North Korean (Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

Ukraine will use North Korean military personnel captured by Defense Forces in the Kursk region to its advantage, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) representative Yevhen Yerin said on Radio Liberty.

"In any case, I can say that this is a correct and necessary incident for Ukraine and our position, which we will use to our advantage. This is interesting and valuable information that we can obtain from them," he said.

According to the DIU representative, it is "very important" to have firsthand confirmation from the captured soldiers that North Korea is directly participating in the war.

He noted that Ukraine had prepared in advance to work with DPRK military personnel, and specialists familiar with North Korean specifics are now working with the prisoners.