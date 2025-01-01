Ukraine's intel releases footage of Vovchansk plant liberation

The operation is called one of the most challenging of 2024

Vovchansk Aggregate Plant (Photo by pravda.com.ua)

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has shared exclusive footage of the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in the Kharkiv Oblast.

According to DIU, the assault and clearing of 40 plant buildings were among the most challenging frontline missions of 2024. The operation was carried out by reconnaissance troops from the Tymur Special Unit.

The footage reveals assault actions supported by a 120-mm mortar, the capture of Russian occupiers, and combat medics aiding soldiers during the mission.

Reference: The Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, located in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, specializes in producing aggregates and automatic pump systems. It was seized by Russian forces early in the full-scale invasion.



In June 2024, Ukrainian forces blocked Russian units at the site, cutting off supplies and medical aid. On September 24, 2024, DIU fighters regained control of the plant after clearing dozens of buildings.