Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) for the first time in history destroyed an enemy air target using a Magura V5 naval drone. The video of the successful operation was released by the DIU press service.

Thus, on December 31, 2024, soldiers of the DIU Group 13 special forces unit hit an air target using a Magura V5, for the first time equipped with missile weapons.

During the battle in the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in temporarily occupied Crimea, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by the use of R-73 SeeDragon missiles.

Another Mi-8 was hit by fire, but was able to reach its base airfield.

Previously, Ukrainian naval drones have already attacked Russian aircraft. In particular, on December 9, the SSU reported that the Sea Baby special service naval drones had fired on Russian helicopters and planes in the Kerch Bay.

See also: DIU: Train cars used by the Russian army for logistics exploded near Moscow – video