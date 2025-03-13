Ukraine's intelligence drones attack UAV production plant near Russia's Kaluga

The regional governor confirmed the attack on Kaluga Oblast

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Late on March 12, Ukrainian military intelligence drones attacked a hidden Russian unmanned aerial vehicle production site in Obukhovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Kaluga Oblast, according to an intelligence source speaking to LIGA.net

The enemy had embedded its drone assembly lines within the workshops of the Kaluga Aerated Concrete plant, the source said.

Around 9:00 PM, local residents took to social media, reporting powerful explosions and a fire at the factory — some captured the blaze on video and shared it online.

Photo: GRU source

Russian propaganda channels claimed "UAV debris fell" in the oblasts, igniting a fire in "industrial enterprise buildings."

Photo: GRU source

The attack prompted Kaluga airport to enact its "Kover" plan, canceling all flights from 9:00 PM March 12 to 6:00 AM March 13.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed the overnight drone assault Wednesday morning, admitting hits on an industrial facility, a communications infrastructure site, and an energy target.

The Kaluga strike follows a March 10 Defense Intelligence drone attack on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery near Samara, a LIGA.net source noted.

Overnight into March 13, drones also hit Russia’s Voronezh and Rostov oblasts alongside Kaluga.